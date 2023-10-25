MP assembly polls: Congress changes candidates in four seats amidst protest by party workers

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Congress has changed its candidates in four constituencies for the November 17 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, days after its lists sparked protests at various places in the state.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday morning changed its earlier announced candidates from Sumaoli, Pipariya, Badnagar and Jaora assembly seats.

From Badnagar, the Congress has now fielded Murli Morwal, whose supporters had staged an aggressive protest and burnt tyres in front of party state chief Kamal Nath's bungalow in Bhopal. Earlier, the Congress had given the ticket to Rajendra Singh Solanki from this seat.

Cong changes candidates on 4 seats for the Nov 17 MP Vidhan Sabha polls. 2 sitting MLAs, Ajab Singh Kushwaha and Murli Morwal, who were denied tickets in the earlier list, now fielded from their existing seats. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 @Shahid_Faridi_ pic.twitter.com/ucyuSQd5Ii — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) October 25, 2023

In Pipariya (SC) of Narmadapuram district, the Congress has replaced Guru Charan Khare with Virendra Belvanshi.

From the Sumawali seat in Morena district, the party has now fielded its sitting legislator Ajab Singh Kushwaha in place of the earlier announced Kuldeep Sikarwar.

READ MORE | Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Both Congress and BJP witness protests from those denied tickets

Kushwaha had emerged victorious on a Congress ticket during the bypoll after the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in 2020.

After he was denied a Congress ticket this time, Kushwaha took out a protest rally along with his supporters.

The Congress has also changed its candidate from the Jaora seat in Ratlam district, where Himmat Shrimal had been put up earlier. It has now nominated Virendra Singh Solanki from this seat.

Solanki's supporters had opposed the candidature of Shrimal.

The Congress has already announced candidates for all the 230 seats in the state, while the ruling BJP has declared the names of its candidates for 228 constituencies. The polling for the 230-member MP assembly will be held on November 17 and votes will be taken up for counting on December 3.

