Nine kids sustain burns as generator catches fire during Durga idol immersion procession in Satara

By PTI

SATARA: Nine children sustained burns after a generator caught fire during a procession taken out with an idol of Goddess Durga on Dussehra in Maharashtra's Satara district, an official said on Wednesday.

All the children are in stable condition, he said.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in the Koli Aali area of Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station.

According to the police, the generator was fitted on a vehicle on which an idol of Goddess Durga was being taken for immersion.

"The generator got heated up and caught fire as there was a can of petrol nearby. Nine children, who were sitting in a corner of the decorated vehicle, sustained burn injuries. They were rushed to hospitals in Satara and Pune," said an official from Mahabaleshwar police station.

Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh said all the children are stable and undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

