No prohibition, yet alcohol & drugs are out in these villages of Uttarakhand 

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a society where the prevalence of alcohol and drug addiction is constantly increasing, two villages of Dehradun have not only kept their village drug-free by maintaining a mythological tradition, but it has also been strictly followed so that no outsider can enter that village in an inebriated state.

Shamsher Singh Tomar, former head of Kalsi, told this newspaper, “People of Kota Dimau, Gadol and Bohri villages in Tehsil Kalsi area, located 44 km from Dehradun under the district headquarters, do not touch alcohol or other drugs.

There is no restriction behind this, but there is a religious belief — the deity of all three villages is Lord Parshuram Maharaj, and if the rules of alcohol are violated by the villagers, they will have to face “serious consequences of the wrath of the Almighty” in the future.

Jawahar Singh Chauhan, president of Parshuram Maharaj Temple Kota Dimau Committee, told this newspaper, “The population of the village is about three thousand, and it is not even acceptable to consume alcohol here and keep liquor in the house.

“When a marriage procession reaches Kota Dimau and, they are first greeted with a warning by the village elders that no one will bring liquor to the village limits,” Chauhan said. Interestingly, liquor vends are not allowed to open far and wide in the village, nor does the government take the initiative. Though there are some inputs in the surrounding village regarding the manufacture of illicit liquor, the government has not taken any step in this direction so far. “If any such incident comes to our notice, definitely concrete action will be taken,” state Excise Commissioner Harishchandra Semwal told this newspaper.

Sonu Chauhan, a local resident, told this newspaper, “Lord Parshuram is our ‘Ishta dev’. In my life, I have never had alcohol or have any desire to. Many people from outside also come here to take a pledge to get rid of drugs.”

Baru Singh Tomar, a resident of Kalsi, told this newspaper, “The restrictions adopted by the villagers regarding prohibition have also diluted the strict laws of the government”. According to the belief, “where Lord Parshuram resides, intoxication is completely prohibited”. The locals not only take drugs, people from outside also come to the temple and hear the glory of Lord Parshuram and get rid of the addiction.

Religious belief

Shamsher Singh Tomar, former head of Kalsi, said that there is no restriction behind keeping away from alcohol, but there is a religious belief. The deity of all three villages is Lord Parshuram Maharaj, and if the rules of alcohol are violated by the villagers, they will have to face “serious consequences of

the wrath of the Almighty”.

