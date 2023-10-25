PM calls for rooting out casteism, regionalism

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon citizens to end distortions such as casteism and regionalism that are disturbing harmony in the society. In his Dussehra speech, the PM said the festival should also mark the burning of ideologies that are not about India’s development.

After burning an effigy of Ravana, the PM said, “We have to create an India of Lord Ram’s ideas. A developed India, which is self-reliant. A developed India, which gives the message of world peace, where everyone has equal right to fulfill their dreams and where people feel prosperity and satisfaction.”

“We should pledge to end social ills and discrimination,” he said, adding that every evil that disturbs the social harmony should be burnt as well. Talking about the Ram temple being built at Ayodhya, the PM said, “Today, we are fortunate that we are able to see the grandest temple of Lord Rama being built. Bhagwan Shri Ram bas aane hi wale hain (Lord Ram’s arrival is imminent),” he said, asserting that prayers at the temple during the next Ramnavami will spread happiness in the entire world. The temple will be completed in a few months and it marks the victory of people’s patience, he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the building of Ram temple is happening amid many auspicious developments and cited India’s successful lunar mission, inauguration of new Parliament building and the enactment of women’s reservation law. “We know ‘maryada’ of Lord Ram as well as also how to defend our borders,” the Prime Minister said.

Referring to the tradition of ‘shashtra puja’ (worshiping of weapons), the PM said shastra puja is in practice in India not to dominate or grab the land of others, but to protect its own land. Modi also asked people to take 10 pledges, including helping at least one poor family to raise its socio-economic status.

The country will become a developed nation when everyone is developed, he said. “As long as there is even a single poor person in the country who does not have basic facilities, we will not rest,” he said.

The other causes he mentioned included saving water, digital transactions, cleanliness, vocal for local, quality work, domestic tourism, natural farming, consumption of millets and fitness.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon citizens to end distortions such as casteism and regionalism that are disturbing harmony in the society. In his Dussehra speech, the PM said the festival should also mark the burning of ideologies that are not about India’s development. After burning an effigy of Ravana, the PM said, “We have to create an India of Lord Ram’s ideas. A developed India, which is self-reliant. A developed India, which gives the message of world peace, where everyone has equal right to fulfill their dreams and where people feel prosperity and satisfaction.” “We should pledge to end social ills and discrimination,” he said, adding that every evil that disturbs the social harmony should be burnt as well. Talking about the Ram temple being built at Ayodhya, the PM said, “Today, we are fortunate that we are able to see the grandest temple of Lord Rama being built. Bhagwan Shri Ram bas aane hi wale hain (Lord Ram’s arrival is imminent),” he said, asserting that prayers at the temple during the next Ramnavami will spread happiness in the entire world. The temple will be completed in a few months and it marks the victory of people’s patience, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Prime Minister noted that the building of Ram temple is happening amid many auspicious developments and cited India’s successful lunar mission, inauguration of new Parliament building and the enactment of women’s reservation law. “We know ‘maryada’ of Lord Ram as well as also how to defend our borders,” the Prime Minister said. Referring to the tradition of ‘shashtra puja’ (worshiping of weapons), the PM said shastra puja is in practice in India not to dominate or grab the land of others, but to protect its own land. Modi also asked people to take 10 pledges, including helping at least one poor family to raise its socio-economic status. The country will become a developed nation when everyone is developed, he said. “As long as there is even a single poor person in the country who does not have basic facilities, we will not rest,” he said. The other causes he mentioned included saving water, digital transactions, cleanliness, vocal for local, quality work, domestic tourism, natural farming, consumption of millets and fitness. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp