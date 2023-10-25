‘Political killings’ in Chhattisgarh:  BJP demands DGP removal

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Senior BJP leaders have expressed deep concern with the Chhattisgarh chief electoral officer over the alleged targeted killing of their leaders with no preventive measures taken in the state. The party has sought the removal of senior officers, including the home secretary and the DGP.

In a complaint, the BJP demanded an immediate probe into the murder of tribal party leader Birjhu Taram in Mohala-Manpur. He was killed by suspected Maoists, about 120 km from state capital Raipur on October 20. The party has also demanded the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces in the hypersensitive areas to ensure free, fair and peaceful polls.

The BJP doesn’t wish to lose steam in the ongoing campaign for the upcoming polls amid the threat in an edgy Bastar zone and other areas affected by left-wing extremism. According to the BJP leaders, Taram’s family had earlier conveyed the threat faced in his area, but the administration neither undertook any security measures nor any preventive measures, the family said.

“It’s a planned murder. It is also a political conspiracy to secure power. The state government led by Congress failed to check the target killings of BJP office-bearers in an attempt to terrify our party leaders and cadres. But violence has no place in democracy and we will fight for justice,” said Arun Sao, state BJP president.

“The state government had accepted 35 such killings of political workers in Chhattisgarh, but took no action against the accused,” alleged Sunil Soni, Raipur Lok Sabha MP who led a party delegation to the chief electoral officer.

During the last seven months, the Maoists have attacked as many as seven local BJP leaders, killing six of them. The party also suspects that one of its leaders, Chandrashekhar Giri, in Dhamtari district was murdered. However, the initial probe revealed that he was allegedly killed by his brothers in a property dispute.

Recent killings

Feb 5: Mandal chief Neelkanth Kakkam shot in Bijapur

Feb 10: District leader Sagar Sahu gunned down

Feb11: Party activist Ramdhar Alami killed

March 29: Deputy sarpanch Ramji Dodi hacked in Narayanpur

June 21: ST Morcha district chief Kaka Arjun killed in Bijapur

Aug 21: Mahesh Gota kidnapped in Bijapur

Oct 14: Chandrashekhar Giri killed in Dhamtari

Oct 20: Birjhu Taram shot in Mohala-Manpur.

