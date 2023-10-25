Home Nation

Soumya Vishwanathan murder case: Delhi court likely to pronounce order on sentence on Thursday

On October 18, Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik and Ajay Kumar for the offence of murder and common intention under the IPC.

Published: 25th October 2023 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Soumya was shot dead in her car as she was returning from work early in the morning on Sep 30, 2008. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on Thursday its order on the quantum of sentence against the five accused in the killing of television journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008.

Vishwanathan, who was working with a leading English news channel here, was shot dead in the wee hours of September 30 on Nelson Mandela Marg while she was returning home from work.

Police had claimed that the motive behind the killing was robbery.

On October 18, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ravindra Kumar Pandey convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik and Ajay Kumar for the offence of murder and common intention under the IPC.

They were also held guilty under provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for committing organised crime resulting in the death of the person.

The offences entail the death penalty as the maximum sentence.

The court also convicted the fifth accused Ajay Sethi under section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and MCOCA provisions for conspiring to abet, aid or knowingly facilitate organised crime and for receiving the proceeds of organised crime.

"Be put up for order on sentence after compliance of guideline, on October 26," the court had said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murderjournalistmcoca Soumya Vishwanathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp