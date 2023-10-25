Home Nation

Tourist visa off for Indian arrivals in Lanka

Currently, many Asian destinations are competing to raise their tourism market, which fell after Covid pandemic.

Published: 25th October 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka Flag

FILE - An Image of the Sri Lankan flag, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Sri Lanka on Tuesday sought to turbocharge its tourist footfalls by making arrivals from seven countries, including India, visa-free. It is a pilot scheme that kicked in with immediate effect and will continue till March 31, 2024. Indians constitute 21% of total tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka.

Currently, many Asian destinations are competing to raise their tourism market, which fell after Covid pandemic. With the objective of reaching 5 million tourists, the Sri Lanka Cabinet decided to waive tourist visa fee for nationals arriving from India, Russia, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Japan.
It means tourists from these countries will get visas when visiting Lanka without a fee. 

The announcement appeared timed with the Indian festival season that has already begun. Sri Lanka hopes to rebuild its wrecked economy partially with enhanced tourist inflow, which has the potential to galvanise the allied sectors even without the visa fee revenue.

“Sri Lanka is fully open and reaching out for tourists. India is our priority market and we are targeting three types of tourists – family, entertainment and Ramayana. We are also working out special deals for Indian tourists and are in the process of tying up with low-cost carriers,” Sri Lankan Convention Bureau (SLCB) chairman Thisum Jayasurya had said earlier. SLCB had led a delegation to India last year in November for road shows to promote tourism.

The SLCB delegation, led by Jayasurya, held road shows in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. “India has always stood strong with Sri Lanka with their boundless love to visit and explore our island. Wonders of our paradise are ready for Indians,” Jayasurya had said. The initial proposal was to issue free tourist visas to arrivals from five countries — India, China, Russia, Thailand and Indonesia.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka visa-free Covid pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp