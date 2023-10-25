Uddhav: Conspiracy to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a passionate address at the annual Dussehra rally on Tuesday, Uddhav Thackeray voiced concerns about what he saw as a concerted effort to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra. He alleged that Mumbai’s development rights were being ceded to Niti Ayog, suggesting a larger conspiracy at play. Thackeray, former CM of Maharashtra, made several striking points in his speech.

Thackeray firmly asserted that the BJP-led central government was attempting to diminish Mumbai’s significance by relocating key government offices to Gujarat and Delhi. He questioned the logic behind moving important administrative functions away from Mumbai, which is the financial capital of India, and pledged not to let Mumbai be severed from Maharashtra.

He also criticised the contrasting approaches of the central government, highlighting that while PM Narendra Modi criticised the opposition for considering the name ‘INDIA’ for their joint front, he welcomed Pakistani cricketers with open arms at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, showering them with flowers, and even participating in traditional Gujarati dance and offering them local snacks.

Thackeray questioned the BJP’s double standards, considering the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly in J&K and Mumbai. Drawing a parallel between Narendra Modi and Hitler, Thackeray emphasised that Hitler was once immensely popular in Germany, but history later distanced itself from him and his actions. He suggested that power should not be allowed to undermine the principles of democracy and the Indian Constitution.

Touching upon local issues, Thackeray responded to Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of industrialist Gautam Adani’s involvement in the Dharavi redevelopment project. He advocated for ensuring that residents of Dharavi receive a minimum of 500 square feet of housing in the redevelopment, vowing to protect their rights. Thackeray assured his personal involvement in the Dharavi project discussions.

He expressed skepticism about the high-speed Bullet train project, questioning its necessity and purpose.

He argued that Mumbai’s importance should not be diluted by such ventures, taking a dig at those who fled to Surat, dubbing them as ‘traitors’ and alluding to the genesis of the Bullet train project.

Shinde: Mumbai will not be separated from Maha

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, addressing the annual Shiv Sena dussehra rally, said Mumbai will never separate from Maharashtra; in fact, they are working to make Mumbai as an international city. He said no one can separate Mumbai from Maharashtra and that a slew of development projects have been undertaken that will make Mumbai an international city. He alleged Thackeray indulged in graft in BMC when Shiv Sena was in power and he is afraid of probe.

