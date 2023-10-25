Home Nation

‘Very severe cyclone’ Hamoon to make landfall in Bangladesh on October 25

The cyclone’s impact is not limited to Bangladesh; it has also disrupted the Northeast monsoon in southern India.

Published: 25th October 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

cyclonetej-cyclonehamoon

Satellite image taken between 9:00 am and 9:26 am IST shows the location of Cyclone Tej in the Arabian Sea, Cyclone Hamoon in the Bay of Bengal, on Oct. 24, 2023. (PTI)

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Cyclone Hamoon has significantly intensified in the Bay of Bengal and is expected to make landfall in Bangladesh on October 25. Beginning as a ‘deep depression’, it has now evolved into a ‘very severe cyclone’. The Hamoon’s strength is being fuelled by higher sea surface temperatures, which will likely rise as it progresses.

The cyclone’s impact is not limited to Bangladesh; it has also disrupted the Northeast monsoon in southern India. The consequences of Hamoon’s presence include heavy rainfall in Northeastern states like Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram. Coastal regions of West Bengal, Odisha coast, eastern Bihar and Jharkhand can expect light to moderate rainfall.

Currently, Hamoon is situated over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, moving northeastward at a speed of 17 kmph. As it nears the coast south of Chittagong in Bangladesh, it is expected to weaken somewhat, becoming a ‘cyclonic storm’ with wind speeds of 80-90 kmph, gusting up to 100 kmph. A storm surge of approximately 1-1.5 metres above the astronomical tide is projected, which may inundate low-lying areas between Khepupara and Chittagong. Nevertheless, Bangladesh is not anticipated to face severe impacts.

Furthermore, cyclone Hamoon has delayed the onset of the Northeast monsoon by an additional four days, which has significant implications for Tamil Nadu, particularly in terms of winter crops, drinking water and industrial use. In the Arabian Sea, cyclonic storm ‘Tej’ has weakened into a deep depression over Yemen, with its speed reducing to 9 km per hour.

According to the IMD forecast, Northwestern Indian states including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh can expect normal and dry weather conditions over the next seven days. While minimum temperatures will gradually decrease, the region has recently experienced lower temperatures due to a series of western disturbances, marking an early onset of winter.

Effect on monsoon
Cyclone Hamoon has delayed the onset of the Northeast monsoon by an additional four days, which has significant implications for Tamil Nadu, particularly in terms of winter crops, drinking water and industrial use.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Hamoon Bay of Bengal deep depression

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp