Cash-for-query row: Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha calls TMC MP Mahua Moitra on October 31

Published: 26th October 2023 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha has asked Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra to appear before it on October 31 in connection with the cash-for-query allegations against her.

After a meeting of the panel on Thursday, its head and BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar also said they will seek assistance from the Ministries of Home Affairs and IT in probing the allegations against the TMC MP.

Moitra has been asked to appear before the panel on October 31, Sonkar said.

The panel on Thursday recorded statements of lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai and BJP leader Nishikant Dubey in connection with the matter.

In his complaint to Speaker Om Birla, BJP member Dubey has cited documents shared by Dehadrai to back his cash-for-query allegations against Moitra.

Birla had referred the matter to the Ethics Committee.

