Court extends Monu Manesar's judicial custody in attempt to murder case by 14 days

By PTI

GURUGRAM: A court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar by 14 days in connection with an attempted murder case, police said.

This extends the jail stay of Monu Manesar, who is also an accused in the Nuh violence and an abduction-murder case in Rajasthan.

He was granted bail in the Nuh violence case on October 16.

On Wednesday, the court of Pataudi Chief Judicial Magistrate Tarannum Khan sent Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar to another 14 days of judicial custody.

Due to security reasons, Manesar's hearing was held via video conferencing from the Bhondsi jail.

"In the case of murder attempt, registered at Pataudi police station, the hearing was held in Pataudi court today and the court extended his judicial custody for next 14 days. The next hearing will be on November 8," said Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, counsel of Manesar.

Bharadwaj said that the next hearing will also be held via video conferencing.

The attempted murder case is related to a brawl between two groups in Pataudi's Baba Shah Mohalla on February 6 when Manesar was there along with his group.

A complaint was filed by Mubin Khan, a resident of the same locality, who alleged his son was shot at during firing between two groups.

Police registered a murder case against Manesar at Pataudi police station on February 7.

Manesar was also arrested in connection with the abduction and killing of Nasir and Junaid whose charred bodies were found in a vehicle on the Rajasthan-Haryana border on February 16 after they were allegedly abducted by some vigilantes who accused them of cow smuggling.

Manesar was arrested from Gurugram's Manesar on September 12 in the Nuh violence case.

He was then handed over to Rajasthan Police after it obtained a transit remand for him from a court in Nuh last month.

Later, he was brought back to Gurugram from Rajasthan, and produced before a court in Pataudi which sent him to judicial custody in Bhondsi jail.

A religious procession led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad on July 31 was attacked by a mob in Nuh.

Six people were killed in the incident and the subsequent communal violence. A cleric was killed in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GURUGRAM: A court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar by 14 days in connection with an attempted murder case, police said. This extends the jail stay of Monu Manesar, who is also an accused in the Nuh violence and an abduction-murder case in Rajasthan. He was granted bail in the Nuh violence case on October 16.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On Wednesday, the court of Pataudi Chief Judicial Magistrate Tarannum Khan sent Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar to another 14 days of judicial custody. Due to security reasons, Manesar's hearing was held via video conferencing from the Bhondsi jail. "In the case of murder attempt, registered at Pataudi police station, the hearing was held in Pataudi court today and the court extended his judicial custody for next 14 days. The next hearing will be on November 8," said Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, counsel of Manesar. Bharadwaj said that the next hearing will also be held via video conferencing. The attempted murder case is related to a brawl between two groups in Pataudi's Baba Shah Mohalla on February 6 when Manesar was there along with his group. A complaint was filed by Mubin Khan, a resident of the same locality, who alleged his son was shot at during firing between two groups. Police registered a murder case against Manesar at Pataudi police station on February 7. Manesar was also arrested in connection with the abduction and killing of Nasir and Junaid whose charred bodies were found in a vehicle on the Rajasthan-Haryana border on February 16 after they were allegedly abducted by some vigilantes who accused them of cow smuggling. Manesar was arrested from Gurugram's Manesar on September 12 in the Nuh violence case. He was then handed over to Rajasthan Police after it obtained a transit remand for him from a court in Nuh last month. Later, he was brought back to Gurugram from Rajasthan, and produced before a court in Pataudi which sent him to judicial custody in Bhondsi jail. A religious procession led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad on July 31 was attacked by a mob in Nuh. Six people were killed in the incident and the subsequent communal violence. A cleric was killed in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp