Dubey trains guns on Moitra a day before House ethics panel hearing

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day before recording his statements before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey launched a scathing attack on TMC Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra on Wednesday. He described the ‘cash for query’ scandal she is accused to be involved in, as a matter pertaining to “Parliament’s dignity” and “India’s security”.

Dubey has been summoned to provide his statement to the Ethics Committee in connection with the allegations against the TMC MP. Without naming Mahua Moitra, Dubey passionately raised questions in a post on his official X handle on Wednesday. He inquired whether the MP’s National Informatics Centre (NIC) mail was accessed from Dubai and whether parliamentary questions were exchanged for money.

Dubey also questioned whether the concerned party had obtained permission from the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) before travelling abroad. He emphasized that the issue pertains to the dignity of Parliament, India’s security, and the propriety, corruption and criminality of the accused MP.

Dubey continued his tirade, asking, “The answer has to be given whether NIC mail is opened in Dubai or not? Ask questions in exchange for money or not? Who bore the expenses of travelling abroad? Have you ever taken permission from @loksabhaspeaker and @MEAIndia to go abroad or not?”

This fresh round of accusations from Dubey comes after Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed him that the NIC would fully support the Parliament’s Ethics Committee in investigating the allegations against Mahua, as authorised by the appropriate authority. In a further sharp attack, Dubey clarified that the matter is not about Adani, degrees or theft but about corruption that misleads the country.

Meanwhile, Moitra reacted to Vaishnaw’s response to Dubey’s letter, expressing her amusement. She questioned the contradictions between the statements of Dubey and Vaishnaw. Additionally, she taunted the BJP MP about Adani, suggesting that the focus should be on issues more pertinent than political strategies.

In her response, Moitra continued her criticism of the Adani group, citing a report about a significant decline in Adani shares and highlighting concerns about Adani Total, one of the group’s listed companies.

Mahua questions contradictions

TMC MP Mahua Moitra reacted to Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s response to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s letter, expressing her amusement. She questioned the contradictions between the statements of Dubey and Vaishnaw

