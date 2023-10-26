Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh CM hospitalised with complaint of pain in abdomen

Published: 26th October 2023 11:27 AM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital here after he complained of pain in the abdomen, officials said on Thursday.

He was admitted to the hospital late on Wednesday night.

According to doctors, so far all the reports are normal and the condition of the chief minister is stable.

He is under observation.

As investigations are continuing, the chief minister will remain in the hospital, the doctors said.

