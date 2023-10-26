In Rajasthan, Priyanka slams BJP’s ‘politics of polarisation’

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi criticised the BJP’s polarisation politics and the manipulation of religion for political gains during an election rally in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday. She argued that by primarily focusing on religion, the BJP evades accountability, as they realise that polarisation can secure votes without the need to work for the welfare of the people.

Gandhi also took a swipe at the BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of lacking a clear vision and failing to create employment opportunities. She noted that public sector companies, which were known for generating jobs, are being sold to industrialist allies of the government, limiting employment opportunities for the public.

She also criticised the government’s handling of women’s reservation and expressed uncertainty about when it would be implemented. She took a jibe at PM Modi, while targeting the NDA government over the women’s reservation issue and remarked, “PM Modi’s lifafa (envelope) is empty. He had talked about women’s reservation but it would be implemented only after 10 years.”

Priyanka also took aim at the BJP’s Agniveer scheme in Jhunjhunu, which sends the largest number of soldiers to the Indian army, and sought to connect emotionally with the people of Shekhawati by emphasizing her family’s background. To create a special connection with people in this region, Priyanka claimed that she understands the plight of families of martyrs as she herself is a daughter and grand-daughter of leaders who were martyred in the service of the country.

Blaming the Central government for rising inflation, Gandhi highlighted the relief camps established by the Ashok Gehlot government to counter inflation’s impact on the public. She emphasized that the lack of employment opportunities and the soaring inflation rates had made it difficult for people to access healthcare, contrasting the situation with Rajasthan’s provision of free treatment and insurance coverage.

She said that the Congress had fulfilled its promises, contrary to the BJP’s failure to deliver on its commitments.

‘Empty Lifafa’

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi while targeting the NDA govt over the women’s reservation issue and remarked, “PM Modi’s lifafa (envelope) is empty. He had talked about women’s reservation but it would be implemented after 10 years.

