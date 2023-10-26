Madhya Pradesh assembly polls: Congress at it again, changes 4 nominees

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: With just five more days left for candidates to file nominations for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, the Congress changed four of its declared candidates on Wednesday. Amid rising dissent among ranks over distribution of tickets for about four dozen seats, the Congress changed its already declared candidates on four seats – Sumawali in Morena district, Pipariya-SC seat of Narmadapuram district, Badnagar in Ujjain district, and Jaora in Ratlam district.

Ajab Singh Kushwah and Murli Morwal were named the new candidates from Sumawali and Badnagar seats respectively. Both were dropped in the second list released on October 19. Virendra Belvanshi was named candidate in place of Guru Charan Khare from Pipariya-SC seat and Virendra Singh Solanki replaces Himmat Shrimal from Jaora seat.

The Congress had won the Sumawali seat in 2018 assembly polls as well as 2020 by-elections. It emerged triumphant on Badnagar seat in 2018. The Pipariya-SC seat was lost to BJP by a big margin, while the Jaora seat was won by the sitting BJP MLA Rajendra Pandey by less than 1,000 votes in 2018. With new candidates being named by the Congress for four seats on Wednesday, the party has changed candidates on at least seven seats in the last six days.

After naming candidates on 144 seats in the first list on October 15, the party was compelled to change candidates on three seats amid rising pressure of disgruntled leaders and supporters. The former Vidhan Sabha speaker and fourth-time sitting MLA NP Prajapati (who was initially denied ticket in the first list) was declared candidate from Gotegaon-SC seat in the second list released on October 19. Similarly, new candidates, including former MLA Rajendra Bharti (replacing erstwhile RSS man Avdhesh Nayak) and Arvind Singh Lodhi were named new candidates from Datia and Pichhore seats.

After seven new candidates being named in last six days, it now remains to be seen whether the Congress will name new candidates in other seats (where rebellion is growing), particularly in the wake of rising rebellion on dozens of other seats. The Congress didn’t name on Wednesday the former deputy collector Nisha Bangre as new candidate from Amla-SC seat of Betul district. She was likely to meet state Congress chief Kamal Nath in Chhindwara later on Wednesday and based on the meeting’s outcome, further decision would be taken by the party on Amla-SC seat, where Manoj Malve was named candidate on Monday.

During the 2018 polls too, the Congress had changed candidates on at least three seats due to rebellion against initially declared candidates on those seats. Out of those three seats on which the candidates were changed in 2018, the Congress had won Indore-1 seat, but lost the Manpur and Ratlam-Rural seats. The sitting MLA from Indore-1 seat Sanjay Shukla (who lost the 2022 Indore mayor polls by over 1 lakh votes) is pitted against the BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Cong names new Faces in MP list

Congress names new candidates in four seats – Sumawali in Morena district, Pipariya-SC seat of Narmadapuram district, Badnagar in Ujjain district, and Jaora in Ratlam district.

Candidates changed in 2018 polls

During the 2018 polls also the Congress had changed candidates on at least three seats due to rebellion against initially declared candidates on those seats. Out of those three seats on which the candidates were changed in 2018, the Congress had won Indore-1 seat

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHOPAL: With just five more days left for candidates to file nominations for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, the Congress changed four of its declared candidates on Wednesday. Amid rising dissent among ranks over distribution of tickets for about four dozen seats, the Congress changed its already declared candidates on four seats – Sumawali in Morena district, Pipariya-SC seat of Narmadapuram district, Badnagar in Ujjain district, and Jaora in Ratlam district. Ajab Singh Kushwah and Murli Morwal were named the new candidates from Sumawali and Badnagar seats respectively. Both were dropped in the second list released on October 19. Virendra Belvanshi was named candidate in place of Guru Charan Khare from Pipariya-SC seat and Virendra Singh Solanki replaces Himmat Shrimal from Jaora seat.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Congress had won the Sumawali seat in 2018 assembly polls as well as 2020 by-elections. It emerged triumphant on Badnagar seat in 2018. The Pipariya-SC seat was lost to BJP by a big margin, while the Jaora seat was won by the sitting BJP MLA Rajendra Pandey by less than 1,000 votes in 2018. With new candidates being named by the Congress for four seats on Wednesday, the party has changed candidates on at least seven seats in the last six days. After naming candidates on 144 seats in the first list on October 15, the party was compelled to change candidates on three seats amid rising pressure of disgruntled leaders and supporters. The former Vidhan Sabha speaker and fourth-time sitting MLA NP Prajapati (who was initially denied ticket in the first list) was declared candidate from Gotegaon-SC seat in the second list released on October 19. Similarly, new candidates, including former MLA Rajendra Bharti (replacing erstwhile RSS man Avdhesh Nayak) and Arvind Singh Lodhi were named new candidates from Datia and Pichhore seats. After seven new candidates being named in last six days, it now remains to be seen whether the Congress will name new candidates in other seats (where rebellion is growing), particularly in the wake of rising rebellion on dozens of other seats. The Congress didn’t name on Wednesday the former deputy collector Nisha Bangre as new candidate from Amla-SC seat of Betul district. She was likely to meet state Congress chief Kamal Nath in Chhindwara later on Wednesday and based on the meeting’s outcome, further decision would be taken by the party on Amla-SC seat, where Manoj Malve was named candidate on Monday. During the 2018 polls too, the Congress had changed candidates on at least three seats due to rebellion against initially declared candidates on those seats. Out of those three seats on which the candidates were changed in 2018, the Congress had won Indore-1 seat, but lost the Manpur and Ratlam-Rural seats. The sitting MLA from Indore-1 seat Sanjay Shukla (who lost the 2022 Indore mayor polls by over 1 lakh votes) is pitted against the BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. Cong names new Faces in MP list Congress names new candidates in four seats – Sumawali in Morena district, Pipariya-SC seat of Narmadapuram district, Badnagar in Ujjain district, and Jaora in Ratlam district. Candidates changed in 2018 polls During the 2018 polls also the Congress had changed candidates on at least three seats due to rebellion against initially declared candidates on those seats. Out of those three seats on which the candidates were changed in 2018, the Congress had won Indore-1 seat Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp