No 'Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in poll-bound states: Election Commission tells Centre

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday directed the Government not to undertake the proposed Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, its mega outreach programme on schemes and initiatives, in the five poll-bound states till December 5.

Referring to the reports about the nomination of senior Government officials as ‘district rath prabharis’ as special officers (in charge of the campaign in the district), the poll body, in a letter to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, stated that the provisions of model code of conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates had come into force in five states hence no activities should be carried out there.

The Commission has also asked the Government to initiate the campaign in the Tapi constituency of Nagaland, where a by-election is scheduled to be held.

"It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that a letter has been circulated to the ministries for the nomination of senior officers as 'District Rath Praharis' as special officers for the proposed 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' starting from November 20, 2023….The commission has directed that the aforesaid activities should not be taken in the constituencies where Model Code of Conduct is in force up till December 5, 2023," read the letter.

The assembly election schedule for five states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram — was announced earlier this month. The polling will take place on different dates next month between November 7 and 30. The counting of votes in all states will be held on December 3.

Briefing about the campaign to be launched on November 15, the Government on Thursday said that the Yatra would not be taken to the poll-bound states until the electoral process is not completed.

"The campaign will not be undertaken in five states where the model code of conduct is in force," said Apurva Chandra, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday directed the Government not to undertake the proposed Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, its mega outreach programme on schemes and initiatives, in the five poll-bound states till December 5. Referring to the reports about the nomination of senior Government officials as ‘district rath prabharis’ as special officers (in charge of the campaign in the district), the poll body, in a letter to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, stated that the provisions of model code of conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates had come into force in five states hence no activities should be carried out there. The Commission has also asked the Government to initiate the campaign in the Tapi constituency of Nagaland, where a by-election is scheduled to be held.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that a letter has been circulated to the ministries for the nomination of senior officers as 'District Rath Praharis' as special officers for the proposed 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' starting from November 20, 2023….The commission has directed that the aforesaid activities should not be taken in the constituencies where Model Code of Conduct is in force up till December 5, 2023," read the letter. The assembly election schedule for five states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram — was announced earlier this month. The polling will take place on different dates next month between November 7 and 30. The counting of votes in all states will be held on December 3. Briefing about the campaign to be launched on November 15, the Government on Thursday said that the Yatra would not be taken to the poll-bound states until the electoral process is not completed. "The campaign will not be undertaken in five states where the model code of conduct is in force," said Apurva Chandra, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp