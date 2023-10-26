Political parties asked to submit suggestions on One Nation, One Poll

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ram Nath Kovind-led high level committee, constituted by the Government of India to examine the feasibility of ‘One Nation One poll’ and make recommendations thereon, in its second meeting on Wednesday informed the members that letters have been sent to six national parties, 33 state parties and seven registered unrecognised parties, inviting their suggestions.

Secretary of the committee Niten Chandra apprised the committee members of the various follow-up actions taken on decisions taken in the first meeting held on September 23. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the (high-level committee) has been renamed as ‘High Level Committee on One Nation One Election.’

The secretary further informed that a website www.onee.gov.in has also been developed, which besides being a repository of all relevant information on the subject, shall provide a platform for interaction and receiving suggestions from all stakeholders. According to sources, in the second meeting, the Law Commission of India made a presentation during the meeting elaborating their suggestions and viewpoints on the issue of simultaneous elections.

The Law Commission was represented by its chairperson Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, member Anand Paliwal and member secretary Khetrabasi Biswal. The official statement claimed that a decision on the budgetary provision for the panel for 2023-24 was approved at the second meeting. The committee also noted the resignation of Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Leader of the single largest party in the Lok Sabha, from the membership of the panel.

Law panel

The Law Commission was represented by its chairperson Justice RituRaj Awasthi, member Anand Paliwal and member secretary Khetrabasi Biswal. As per an official statement, a decision on the budgetary provision for the panel for 2023-24 was approved at the second meeting. It also noted the resignation of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary from the membership of the panel

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Ram Nath Kovind-led high level committee, constituted by the Government of India to examine the feasibility of ‘One Nation One poll’ and make recommendations thereon, in its second meeting on Wednesday informed the members that letters have been sent to six national parties, 33 state parties and seven registered unrecognised parties, inviting their suggestions. Secretary of the committee Niten Chandra apprised the committee members of the various follow-up actions taken on decisions taken in the first meeting held on September 23. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the (high-level committee) has been renamed as ‘High Level Committee on One Nation One Election.’ The secretary further informed that a website www.onee.gov.in has also been developed, which besides being a repository of all relevant information on the subject, shall provide a platform for interaction and receiving suggestions from all stakeholders. According to sources, in the second meeting, the Law Commission of India made a presentation during the meeting elaborating their suggestions and viewpoints on the issue of simultaneous elections.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Law Commission was represented by its chairperson Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, member Anand Paliwal and member secretary Khetrabasi Biswal. The official statement claimed that a decision on the budgetary provision for the panel for 2023-24 was approved at the second meeting. The committee also noted the resignation of Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Leader of the single largest party in the Lok Sabha, from the membership of the panel. Law panel The Law Commission was represented by its chairperson Justice RituRaj Awasthi, member Anand Paliwal and member secretary Khetrabasi Biswal. As per an official statement, a decision on the budgetary provision for the panel for 2023-24 was approved at the second meeting. It also noted the resignation of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary from the membership of the panel Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp