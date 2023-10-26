Priyanka made false claims on PM’s temple visit: BJP

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Accusing Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of exploiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal religious devotion to spread false claims during her Rajasthan poll campaign, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday

The delegation, which included Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and MP Anil Baluni, demanded legal action against Priyanka, the general secretary of the Indian National Congress (INC). At a rally in Dausa, Rajasthan, on October 20, Priyanka allegedly asserted that she saw on TV that only Rs 21 was found in an envelope of donation made by Modi at a temple, although she admitted uncertainty about the claim’s veracity.

The BJP delegation submitted a video clip along with their complaint, revealing that Priyanka used this claim to launch a political attack on the BJP, insinuating that the party displays empty envelopes to the public, but they contain nothing after the elections.

Following the complaint’s submission, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghawal told the media that Priyanka has committed a “crime” under existing laws. He questioned whether she believed in the law and accused her of using religious sentiments to sow discord, asserting that the claim about Modi’s donation was false.

The BJP leaders contended that Priyanka repeatedly propagated this falsehood in connection with the Prime Minister’s temple visit in January. The BJP’s complaint to the Election Commission stated that Priyanka’s statement violated the fundamental principles of free and fair elections by exploiting PM Modi’s personal religious devotion.

They further alleged that Priyanka’s remarks contravened both the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of People Act. Citing the Representation of People Act, the BJP claimed that Priyanka’s statement, knowingly false or believed to be false, was intended to prejudice the prospects of a candidate’s election.

