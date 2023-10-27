16-year-old son stabs father to death in Jharkhand for forcing mother out of house

By PTI

MEDININAGAR: A minor boy allegedly stabbed his father to death for driving his mother out of the house in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said on Friday.

The victim identified as Chotu Sharma, 42, a resident of Pakriya village was stabbed to death allegedly by his 16-year-old son on Wednesday, the officer said.

The accused fled the scene after committing the crime.

Nawajaypur police station Officer-in-Charge Sanjay Kumar Rajak said the victim had beaten his wife and drove her away from home over domestic issues a day before the incident occurred.

Peeved over his father's move, the minor killed his father on Wednesday.

The accused's mother had left for her parent's place in Chainpur of the district, the police officer said, adding that the accused boy's paternal cousin witnessed him stabbing Chotu and raised an alarm.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MEDININAGAR: A minor boy allegedly stabbed his father to death for driving his mother out of the house in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said on Friday. The victim identified as Chotu Sharma, 42, a resident of Pakriya village was stabbed to death allegedly by his 16-year-old son on Wednesday, the officer said. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Nawajaypur police station Officer-in-Charge Sanjay Kumar Rajak said the victim had beaten his wife and drove her away from home over domestic issues a day before the incident occurred. Peeved over his father's move, the minor killed his father on Wednesday. The accused's mother had left for her parent's place in Chainpur of the district, the police officer said, adding that the accused boy's paternal cousin witnessed him stabbing Chotu and raised an alarm. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp