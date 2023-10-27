Home Nation

16-year-old son stabs father to death in Jharkhand for forcing mother out of house

Nawajaypur police station Officer-in-Charge Sanjay Kumar Rajak said the victim had beaten his wife and drove her away from home over domestic issues a day before the incident occurred.

Published: 27th October 2023 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2023 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Murder, stab

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MEDININAGAR: A minor boy allegedly stabbed his father to death for driving his mother out of the house in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said on Friday.

The victim identified as Chotu Sharma, 42, a resident of Pakriya village was stabbed to death allegedly by his 16-year-old son on Wednesday, the officer said.

The accused fled the scene after committing the crime.

Nawajaypur police station Officer-in-Charge Sanjay Kumar Rajak said the victim had beaten his wife and drove her away from home over domestic issues a day before the incident occurred.

Peeved over his father's move, the minor killed his father on Wednesday.

The accused's mother had left for her parent's place in Chainpur of the district, the police officer said, adding that the accused boy's paternal cousin witnessed him stabbing Chotu and raised an alarm.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand news stabs father to death domestic issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp