At Maha dam inauguration, Modi says Sharad Pawar has done nothing for state

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: INAUGURATING the left bank of Nilwande dam in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, PM Narendra Modi on Thursday accused Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar of “doing politics” in the name of farmers rather than “working” for them.

“Jal Pujan [inauguration ceremony] of Nilwande dam is a pivotal moment that marks the end of an extended wait. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to harness Jal Shakti [water potential] for the greater good,” Modi, while releasing water into the canal, said.

The prime minister claimed that the dam project was approved in 1970 and had been since pending. “The project was completed only after the BJP government came to power. Those doing vote politics in the name of farmers have made you yearn for every drop of water.”

The Central government is working towards completing 26 more irrigation projects in Maharashtra that have been pending for decades, Modi said. Pointing guns at the NCP chief, Modi alleged, “Before 2014, one of the big leaders (Sharad Pawar) from Maharashtra was the Union agriculture minister twice, but did nothing for the state.”

“I personally respect that leader, but he used farmers for his politics. Not a single big scheme was implemented for the farmers. The situation was worse but after our government came into power, the farmers started receiving the benefits. During seven years of this agriculture minister’s tenure (Sharad Pawar), only 3.5 lakh crore agriculture products were bought on MSP (Minimum Support Price) against 13.5 lakh crore products procured by our government,” Modi added.

The Prime Minister said the state government has launched Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Fund Scheme. “Farmers will get a total of Rs 12,000 per year,” he stated. Earlier in the day, Modi performed puja at Saibaba Samadhi temple. He laid the foundation stone and dedicated multiple development projects worth about Rs 7,500 crore in Shirdi.

