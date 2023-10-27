Home Nation

At Maha dam inauguration, Modi says Sharad Pawar has done nothing for state

The prime minister claimed that the dam project was approved in 1970 and had been since pending.

Published: 27th October 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Nilwande Dam’s left bank canal was inaugurated in Ahmednagar on Thursday | pti

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  INAUGURATING the left bank of Nilwande dam in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, PM  Narendra Modi on Thursday accused Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar of “doing politics” in the name of farmers rather than “working” for them.

“Jal Pujan [inauguration ceremony] of Nilwande dam is a pivotal moment that marks the end of an extended wait. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to harness Jal Shakti [water potential] for the greater good,” Modi, while releasing water into the canal, said.

The prime minister claimed that the dam project was approved in 1970 and had been since pending. “The project was completed only after the BJP government came to power. Those doing vote politics in the name of farmers have made you yearn for every drop of water.”

The Central government is working towards completing 26 more irrigation projects in Maharashtra that have been pending for decades, Modi said. Pointing guns at the NCP chief, Modi alleged, “Before 2014, one of the big leaders (Sharad Pawar) from Maharashtra was the Union agriculture minister twice, but did nothing for the state.”

“I personally respect that leader, but he used farmers for his politics. Not a single big scheme was implemented for the farmers. The situation was worse but after our government came into power, the farmers started receiving the benefits. During seven years of this agriculture minister’s tenure (Sharad Pawar), only 3.5 lakh crore agriculture products were bought on MSP (Minimum Support Price) against 13.5 lakh crore products procured by our government,” Modi added.

The Prime Minister said the state government has launched Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Fund Scheme. “Farmers will get a total of Rs 12,000 per year,” he stated. Earlier in the day, Modi performed puja at Saibaba Samadhi temple. He laid the foundation stone and dedicated multiple development projects worth about Rs 7,500 crore in Shirdi.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi NCP Sharad Pawar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp