BJP's CM will be from Backward Classes if party comes to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

He accused CM KCR of not fulfilling his poll promises, including making a Dalit leader the chief minister or providing three acres of land to Dalits.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP would pick a leader from the Backward Classes for the chief minister's post in Telangana if the party comes to power in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Addressing an election rally at Suryapet, he urged the people of Telangana to elect a BJP government in the state.

"Today, I want to tell the people of Telangana: You bless BJP and make a BJP government, BJP's next chief minister of Telangana would be from backward classes. We have decided this," he said.

Attacking the Congress and the ruling BRS, he alleged that both are dynastic parties and cannot do good for the state.

"While Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wants to make his son K T Rama Rao the Chief Minister, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister," he said.

He accused CM KCR of not fulfilling his poll promises, including making a Dalit leader the chief minister or providing three acres of land to Dalits.

