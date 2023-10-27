Chhattisgarh: Congress eyes first-time voters, plans massive outreach

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Ahead of the polling in Chhattisgarh, the Congress has planned to reach out to the young voters by organising a marathon event in the state capital Raipur on October 30. The initiative is seen as an attempt to win over the new voters though the party said the intention behind organising the long-distance race is to motivate the youngsters to vote in the Assembly elections and play a decisive role in building the future of the state and the country.

According to the Election Commission, the number of such voters in the state is 7,23,771. The two-phase

assembly polls are due on November 7 and 17. “The first 100 finishers in the marathon will get the opportunity to have a special interaction with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel,” said a statement issued by the Congress.

The party has issued a number for the registration of young voters both online and offline to participate in the event. For offline, the forms will be distributed by the party workers among the first-time voters. CM Baghel, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar and other sports influencers will also be participating in the marathon. The running will commence at Telibandha Talab square in the capital at 7 am and will culminate at Gandhi Maidan. In the 2018 assembly elections, the victory margin was less than 5,000 in 15 out of the 90 Assembly constituencies. According to an estimate, over 25% of the state’s population comprises youth between the age group of 18 and 25 years.

The ruling Congress conceived of a scheme ‘Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club’ with members numbering over 3,32,770. The party claims to have provided over 50,000 jobs, set up Atmanand English medium colleges and provided free bus service to college students.

Meanwhile, according to senior party leaders, the seats were decided on ‘winnability’, using various surveys and a reading of the ground situation. “Various agencies along with AICC ground workers have worked hard to provide a strong data set to the senior leaders. We are sure of all our candidates,” a senior leader from the party said.

