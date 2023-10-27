Delhi cop thrown into air after being hit by SUV, video goes viral
The incident happened on the intervening night of October 24-25. Police detained the car driver.
CCTV footage showing a Delhi cop being hit by an SUV and thrown several feet into the air in the Connaught Place area has gone viral.
CCTV footage shows a Delhi Police personnel hit by an SUV and thrown into the air in the Connaught Place area
The incident happened on the intervening night of 24th-25th October. Police detained the car driver and action was taken against him.
pic.twitter.com/5lMAD0It7g
The footage shows the cop questioning a car driver standing by the roadside near a barricade when the SUV knocked him down.
The injured cop was taken to a hospital and has subsequently been discharged.