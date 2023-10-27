Delhi cop thrown into air after being hit by SUV, video goes viral

By Online Desk

CCTV footage showing a Delhi cop being hit by an SUV and thrown several feet into the air in the Connaught Place area has gone viral.

#WATCH | CCTV footage shows a Delhi Police personnel hit by an SUV and thrown into the air in the Connaught Place area



The incident happened on the intervening night of 24th-25th October. Police detained the car driver and action was taken against him.



(Video source: Delhi… pic.twitter.com/5lMAD0It7g — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023

The footage shows the cop questioning a car driver standing by the roadside near a barricade when the SUV knocked him down.

The incident happened on the intervening night of October 24-25. Police detained the car driver.

The injured cop was taken to a hospital and has subsequently been discharged.

