Delhi cop thrown into air after being hit by SUV, video goes viral

The incident happened on the intervening night of October 24-25. Police detained the car driver.

Published: 27th October 2023 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2023 05:22 PM

A screengrab from the CCTV footage (Photo | ANI)

CCTV footage showing a Delhi cop being hit by an SUV and thrown several feet into the air in the Connaught Place area has gone viral.

The footage shows the cop questioning a car driver standing by the roadside near a barricade when the SUV knocked him down. 

The injured cop was taken to a hospital and has subsequently been discharged.

