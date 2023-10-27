Home Nation

ED raids: BJP's frustration about losing elections in Rajasthan, four states shows, says Pilot

Addressing media at the AICC headquarters in the capital, Pilot said that the raids were clear indicators of the BJP’s frustration about losing the elections in all the five states including Rajasthan

Published: 27th October 2023

Sachin Pilot addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (File Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Questioning the timing of the ED’s summons against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son and raids on state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra,  CWC member and former Union minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday said that the move “was politically motivated” and exposed BJP’s desperation at the hustings.

Addressing media at the AICC headquarters in the capital, Pilot said that the raids were clear indicators of the BJP’s frustration about losing the elections in all the five states including Rajasthan. “Any political party that is confident about its victory will not resort to such intimidating tactics,” he said. “What the BJP government at the Centre had done today, only smacks of its suspicious intentions to intimidate the opposition parties,” said the Congress leader, adding that the Congress was against corruption. But there must be proof and evidence, he said.

In contrast, BJP leaders in jaipur welcomed ED’s actions, deeming them justified. In response to Gehlot’s allegations, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “Gehlot is linking these raids to his empty assurances. They should clarify whether Dotasra’s involvement is evident in the paper leak, and if so, whether action will be taken against him or not.”

