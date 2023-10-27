Keeping tribal voters in mind, PM Modi to visit Birsa Munda’s birthplace ahead of 2024 polls

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

To appease the tribal vote bank ahead of the 2024 polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the birthplace of local tribal hero and freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Jharkhand on November 15. Notably in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP managed to win Khunti, Lohardaga and Dumka (ST) reserve seats while Singhbhum and Rajmahal went into the account of Congress and JMM respectively.

Whereas, out of 28 seats reserved (ST) seats in the 2019 Assembly polls, BJP could register victory only on 2 seats as against 13 seats in the 2014 Assembly polls. BJP’s loss in the 2019 polls was mainly attributed to the tribal anger against the saffron brigade owing to wrong policy decisions for tribals by the then Raghubar Das government.

Concerned with the shrinking vote bank in tribal areas, BJP is making all efforts to win the confidence of tribal voters, which is said to be a traditional vote bank of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. Notably, the Centre has been celebrating Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary on November 15 as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ since 2021 intending to honour the special place and contributions of tribes in Indian history and culture.

PM Modi has often said that “Bhagwan Birsa Munda was not just the hero of our freedom struggle but was a carrier of our spiritual and cultural energy.” Last year, President Droupadi Murmu visited Ulihatu, the birthplace of Birsa Munda, located in the Khunti district of Jharkhand. District administration, however, is tightlipped over the issue saying that they are fully prepared to welcome anybody who visits the place.

“We are all prepared to welcome anybody whoever visits the place, but as far as the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned, we have no any official confirmation in this regard so far,” said Khunti DC Lokesh Mishra. Though the PM’s official itinerary has not reached the state government, sources said that Modi will address a public meeting and announce various welfare schemes for the tribals.

The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ulihatu will be crucial for Jharkhand which will be going to polls next year for Lok Sabha as well as Assembly polls as tribal votes are said to be the deciding factor in the state. Modi has often said that “Bhagwan Birsa Munda was not just the hero of our freedom struggle but was a carrier of our spiritual and cultural energy.” BJP, with an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, also appointed Babulal Marandi as State party chief replacing Deepak Prakash.

According to political experts, there are two big challenges before the BJP here in 2024-polls -- first, to repeat the 2019 Lok Sabha election results, and second, to regain the lost power of the state in the Assembly elections scheduled next year. The BJP has chosen Marandi to lead in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in 2024 to storm Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s tribal citadel, they said.

Meanwhile, Soren is also trying hard to consolidate the tribal and moolwasi votes by bringing one after another bills passed in the Assembly. National BJP President JP Nadda will also visit Jharkhand on October 28 to take part in the concluding ceremony of ‘Sankalp Yatra’ being undertaken by Jharkhand BJP Chief Babulal Marandi.

