Mahua Moitra told to appear before LS panel on October 31

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha has summoned Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to depose before it on October 31 in connection with the cash-for-query allegations levelled against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

The 15-member panel led by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar also wrote to the home and IT ministries to probe whether Moitra breached rules by sharing her Parliament login credentials to raise questions in the Lower House.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sonkar said: “The committee heard the views of both complainants and the allegations are of serious nature. The committee has decided to call Mahua Moitra to depose before it on October 31.”

The committee recorded oral statements of Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai and Dubey, who had accused Moitra of accepting favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and PM Narendra Modi. The report will be submitted to the Speaker.

