Moitra writes to LS ethics panel head, says cannot appear on Oct 31, seeks fresh date

Moitra said she has an "impeccable record of personal integrity", adding that she is "a vocal member of the Opposition responsible for raising my voice against various corporate scams".

Published: 27th October 2023

TMC MP Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra (File Photo | PTI)

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Friday expressed her inability to appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee in connection with the cash-for-questions allegations on October 31 due to "pre-scheduled constituency programmes". She seeks another day after November 4.

Taking to X, she posted her request letter to the ethics panel, she wrote, "Chairman, Ethics Comm announced my 31/10 summons on live TV way before official letter emailed to me at 19:20 hrs. All complaints & suo moto affidavits also released to media. I look forward to deposing immediately after my pre-scheduled constituency programmes end on Nov 5."

The Lok Sabha MP wrote in the letter that she represents West Bengal where Durga Puja is the biggest festival. "I am already committed to attending numerous pre-scheduled Vijaya Dashami Sammelans/meetings (both government and political) in my constituency from 30th October to 4th November 2023 and cannot be in Delhi on 31st October 2023," Mahua wrote.

She cited the example of Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri who was summoned by the Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee on October 10 but was allowed time as he had pre-fixed election work.

Moitra further wrote, "Given the seriousness of the allegations and in keeping with the principles of natural justice, it is imperative that he appear before the committee and provide a detailed verified list of the alleged gifts and favours he allegedly provides to me. I wish to place on record that any enquiry without the oral evidence of Shri Hiranandani will be incomplete, unfair and akin to holding a proverbial "kangaroo court" and that he too will need to be called to depose before the Committee before its final report."

