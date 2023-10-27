Post rage, Centre not to use ‘rath’ in outreach programme

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the controversy surrounding the proposed ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra,’ a mega campaign aimed at celebrating and showcasing various welfare schemes, and involving government officials, the Centre has decided not to use the term ‘rath’ (chariot) for the vehicles used in the nationwide outreach programme. Apurva Chandra, the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, stated on Thursday, “The term ‘rath’ is not appropriate for Information, Education and Communication (IEC) vans. From now on, we will not be using it.”

He also explained that assigning officials to drive government campaigns has been a common practice. “This is not the first time that ‘prabharis’ (persons in charge) have been sent. Government officials have previously been made persons in charge or nodal officers to coordinate various government schemes. The decision regarding the rank of officers to be involved is yet to be determined,” he said.

Addressing concerns about the programme’s timing, Chandra clarified that activities in the five states with upcoming elections would not commence until the election process in those states is completed. A plan to assign senior-ranking officials, including joint secretaries, directors, and deputy secretaries of the Central Government, as ‘district rath prabharis’ (special officers), has triggered a political controversy. While opposition parties have alleged that the government is misusing the bureaucracy for politically motivated purposes, BJP President JP Nadda, stated that the Narendra Modi government aims to ensure complete saturation of all its schemes.

Regarding the objectives of the campaign, Chandra explained that it aims to ensure that the benefits of the schemes reach the most vulnerable and eligible individuals. “People will be informed about the schemes and the number of beneficiaries. On-the-spot registration or enrollment will also be available. Beneficiaries of government schemes will share their stories. There will be interactions with progressive farmers to learn how they have increased their income. Discussions on natural farming and health camps are also planned. In addition to these educational and cultural activities, quizzes and competitions on recent developments, such as the G20 summit and Chandrayaan mission, will be held,” he added.

No Viksit Bharat yatra in poll-bound states: EC

The Election Commission of India on Thursday directed the Government not to undertake the proposed Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, its mega outreach programme on schemes and initiatives, in the five poll-bound states till December 5. Referring to the reports about nomination of senior government officials as ‘district rath prabharis’ as special officers in charge of the campaigns in districts, the poll body, in a letter to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, stated that the provisions of model code of conduct has come into force in the five states, and the yatra should be carried out there.

CAMPAIGN MODE

IEC vans will be branded and customised to enable dissemination of information through audio visuals, brochures, pamphlets, booklets and flagship standees in Hindi and regional languages showcasing the major schemes, highlights and their achievements at national level and in the states or regions

Around 2.6 lakh gram panchayats and over 3,700 urban local bodies at around 14,000 locations to be covered

2,500 IEC vans to be sent to the rural areas, 200 vans will be made available for urban areas

Virtual Q&A session with PM Modi. A fortnightly address by the PM as well as the live telecast of his monthly radio programe ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Video interaction with experts and officials on different subjects

Campaign to cover 20 Central government schemes pertaining to sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connections, access to LPG cylinders, housing for poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare, clean drinking water, quality education

