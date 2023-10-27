Uttar Pradesh: Dalit man tries to immolate self over inaction on his complaint, cop suspended

By PTI

BALRAMPUR: The Balrampur Superintendent of Police has suspended the Gaidas Buzurg Station Officer (SO) over the self-immolation bid by a Dalit man allegedly after his complaint of encroachment on a piece of land was overlooked.

SP Keshav Kumar said on Friday that no action was taken by the police despite an application by the Dalit man claiming that the other party was erecting pillars on the disputed land.

The man attempted suicide by pouring an inflammable substance on him.

In this case, the role of the police station officer has been found to be flawed, the SP added.

He said that along with the magistrate inquiry, a probe was conducted by the Additional Superintendent of Police to investigate this matter.

The investigation by Additional Superintendent of Police Namrata Srivastava found Gaidas Buzurg police station officer Pawan Kumar guilty.

The SP said the SO has been suspended based on the investigation report.

The victim, Ram Bujharath, had attempted self-immolation in the district on October 24.

He was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow where his condition remains critical, police said.

