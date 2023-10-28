Manipur violence case: NIA opposes bail plea of man accused of transnational conspiracy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has opposed the bail plea of a man accused of involvement in a transnational conspiracy behind the Manipur violence.

Before Additional Sessions Judge Sachin Gupta, the Central agency submitted that the accused had association with proscribed organisations and was arrested with sophisticated arms and ammunition along with his associates in an area affected by the ongoing strife.

“The accused was involved in transnational conspiracy hatched by the Myanmar-based leadership of terror outfits operationally active in the North Eastern Indian states to exploit the current ethnic unrest in the state of Manipur to wage war against the Government of India and execute terror attacks thereby exacerbating the current situation...” it was submitted by the agency.

If the accused was released on bail, it would cause hardship to the investigation, and considering the history of the accused, there was a high probability that he would again indulge in similar activities which will exacerbate the present security situation in the state, it added.

The court will hear arguments on the application on November 8. The accused was brought to New Delhi after his arrest and produced before the Delhi court on September 23. He is currently in judicial custody. More than 180 people have been killed and several hundreds injured in ethnic violence that began in Manipur on May 3.

