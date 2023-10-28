Home Nation

‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’: Gujarat Congress orders soil from Manipur, sends it to state BJP chief

Published: 28th October 2023

Manipur crisis

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  The Gujarat Congress ordered soil from Manipur and sent it to state BJP president CR Patil for the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme in the state, sparking a controversy. 

At a joint press conference in Ahmedabad on Friday, Gujarat Congress media co-convenor Hemang Rawal, along with spokespersons Parthivaraj Singh Kathwadia, Hiren Banker and Nishant Rawal said that “Under the programme, the BJP is collecting soil from all over the country and from all the districts of Gujarat, but the soil of Manipur is being ignored. But Congress must not forget Manipur.”

“The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee sent soil from Manipur to Gujarat via courier. We have couriered this soil to BJP president CR Patil. We expect the Manipur soil to be accepted under ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ in Gujarat, and sent to Delhi along with the soil from Gujarat,” said the state Congress leaders.
 

