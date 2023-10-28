Mizoram Elections: MNF hopes kindness to Kukis from Manipur, Zo unification dreams will translate to votes

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

The ethnic frenzy in Manipur separated Martha Mangkhonian from her children but she finds solace in Mizoram government’s humanitarian gesture of sheltering her and over 12,000 other displaced Kuki-Zo tribals.

The septuagenarian and her 10 children – five sons and five daughters – lived close-by in the same Sugnu locality on the border of Kakching and Chandel districts in Manipur. In good times earlier, she would often be among her children. They are now lodged in facilities, provided by Mizoram government and some NGOs, in different parts of the state.

“I never imagined I would have to face such difficulties. I want to return to Sugnu, my birthplace, but this may never be possible. My house has been burned down. I have lost all hopes in life,” Mangkhonian told this newspaper with worries writ large on her face.

She is living with her youngest son at a government building at Falkland on the outskirts of Aizawl. Over 300 displaced Kukis from 56 families, including women and children, are lodged here in a cluster of government buildings which are surrounded by picturesque hills.

Falkland comes under Aizawl East-I Assembly constituency, currently held by Chief Minister Zoramthanga of Mizo National Front (MNF).

Elizabeth Vungkhanching, another displaced Kuki woman, said she is looking at a bleak future. “Going to Sugnu will not be possible. We are at the mercy of the central government. Only it can restore peace in Manipur,” the sexagenarian said.

John Zo, a “leader” of the displaced people, said they would remain grateful to Mizoram government and some missionaries from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, churches in Mizoram for providing relief materials, medicines and shelter.

“We are all safe under the care of Mizoram government. Government officials often visit us to enquire about our well-being. The administration has provided with LPG cylinders to those who cook their meals together,” John said.

“Kukis and Mizos are one by blood. I am sure the support shown by Mizoram government and political parties here will have a positive impact,” he added, referring to the resolution of the conflict and their eventual return to Manipur.

Mizo, Kuki, Zomi, Hmar, Chin (Myanmar) and Kuki-Chin (Bangladesh) tribals are ethnic cousins, belonging to Zo community, and they share the same ancestry, culture and tradition.

Mizoram has also sheltered some 50,000 fleeing Zo tribals from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Manipur. After realising that their plight is an emotive issue in the state, the Mizo National Front is banking on the Zo unification dream, that Zoramthanga ignited, to retain power in the November 7 elections.

In its election manifesto, the MNF promised the unification of Zos, divided by interstate and international boundaries. The party pledged that the Zos would be united with a “higher authority” in accordance with the United Nations’ 2007 Declaration on the Rights of the Indigenous People.

As for Zoramthanga, he has been vitriolic in his attack of Manipur’s BJP Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the Manipur issue despite the MNF being a partner of BJP in the National Democratic Alliance.

The MNF government has also decided against collecting biometric and biographic data of the refugees from Myanmar and Mizoram even after a directive from the Centre.

Lalruatkima, a minister in the state, said this exercise would amount to discrimination against people “who are of our blood…”

The other political parties, including Zoram People’s Movement and Congress, have also expressed their solidarity with the fleeing Zos to warm up to the Mizo voters.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The ethnic frenzy in Manipur separated Martha Mangkhonian from her children but she finds solace in Mizoram government’s humanitarian gesture of sheltering her and over 12,000 other displaced Kuki-Zo tribals. The septuagenarian and her 10 children – five sons and five daughters – lived close-by in the same Sugnu locality on the border of Kakching and Chandel districts in Manipur. In good times earlier, she would often be among her children. They are now lodged in facilities, provided by Mizoram government and some NGOs, in different parts of the state. “I never imagined I would have to face such difficulties. I want to return to Sugnu, my birthplace, but this may never be possible. My house has been burned down. I have lost all hopes in life,” Mangkhonian told this newspaper with worries writ large on her face.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She is living with her youngest son at a government building at Falkland on the outskirts of Aizawl. Over 300 displaced Kukis from 56 families, including women and children, are lodged here in a cluster of government buildings which are surrounded by picturesque hills. Falkland comes under Aizawl East-I Assembly constituency, currently held by Chief Minister Zoramthanga of Mizo National Front (MNF). Elizabeth Vungkhanching, another displaced Kuki woman, said she is looking at a bleak future. “Going to Sugnu will not be possible. We are at the mercy of the central government. Only it can restore peace in Manipur,” the sexagenarian said. John Zo, a “leader” of the displaced people, said they would remain grateful to Mizoram government and some missionaries from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, churches in Mizoram for providing relief materials, medicines and shelter. “We are all safe under the care of Mizoram government. Government officials often visit us to enquire about our well-being. The administration has provided with LPG cylinders to those who cook their meals together,” John said. “Kukis and Mizos are one by blood. I am sure the support shown by Mizoram government and political parties here will have a positive impact,” he added, referring to the resolution of the conflict and their eventual return to Manipur. Mizo, Kuki, Zomi, Hmar, Chin (Myanmar) and Kuki-Chin (Bangladesh) tribals are ethnic cousins, belonging to Zo community, and they share the same ancestry, culture and tradition. Mizoram has also sheltered some 50,000 fleeing Zo tribals from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Manipur. After realising that their plight is an emotive issue in the state, the Mizo National Front is banking on the Zo unification dream, that Zoramthanga ignited, to retain power in the November 7 elections. In its election manifesto, the MNF promised the unification of Zos, divided by interstate and international boundaries. The party pledged that the Zos would be united with a “higher authority” in accordance with the United Nations’ 2007 Declaration on the Rights of the Indigenous People. As for Zoramthanga, he has been vitriolic in his attack of Manipur’s BJP Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the Manipur issue despite the MNF being a partner of BJP in the National Democratic Alliance. The MNF government has also decided against collecting biometric and biographic data of the refugees from Myanmar and Mizoram even after a directive from the Centre. Lalruatkima, a minister in the state, said this exercise would amount to discrimination against people “who are of our blood…” The other political parties, including Zoram People’s Movement and Congress, have also expressed their solidarity with the fleeing Zos to warm up to the Mizo voters. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp