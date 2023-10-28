‘My Soil, My Country’: Centre's big plan in the offing

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One of the biggest programmes of the Central government on national integration — Meri Maati, Mera Desh (My Soil, My Country) — will culminate in the lawns of Kartavya Path in Delhi, after a two-day function that starts on Monday.

Around 20,000 volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, along with representatives of state governments and local bodies, are expected to bring more than 8,500 kalash (urns) carrying soil from their villages and cities. The soil will be used to create a unique garden, Amrit Vatika, in the vicinity of India Gate and National War memorial.

On October 30, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan volunteers and representatives of blocks and urban local bodies will put their share of earth in one giant urn, or Amrit Kalash, which reflects the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB), said Govind Mohan, secretary of culture ministry.

“The soil brought will be mixed in the large rotating Kalash prepared for the purpose. The mixture will be used to develop Amrit Vatika along the Kartavya Path at a designated site near India Gate and National War memorial. We have planned indigenous plants for the garden spreading over 12,000 square metres. It may take 4-6 months to complete the project,” informed Mohan.

On October 31, the last day of the programme, the Ministry of Culture will organise a couple of cultural performances in the afternoon, after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Amrit Kalash Yatris (volunteers) from 7,000 blocks of 766 districts and commemorate the brave hearts who laid down their lives for India. The event will mark the culmination of a mega celebration — Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Commemoration and Celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence — which was launched in March 2021.

A majority of volunteers will be travelling in special trains plying for the event. Some will take buses to reach Delhi. Nearly 4,400 participants are part of the state contingents travelling with the volunteers. However, there will be no official representation from the non-BJP ruled states and Manipur.

EBSB is an initiative announced by the PM for enhancement of bonding between the states, thereby boosting the unity and integrity of India. The ministry has also planned to build a memorial, a 75-metre-long wall with quotes of great leaders, along the Kartavya Path.

