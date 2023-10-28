PM Modi speaks with Egyptian President over Israel-Palestine conflict

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi spoke with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi on Saturday and discussed the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"The two leaders exchanged views on the updates of Israeli military operations in Gaza strip and the danger of the ongoing escalation both for its devastating effect on civilian lives and the threat it posed to the security of the region as a whole,’’ according to the spokesperson of President Sisi.

President Sisi said that Egypt continued its efforts to coordinate regional and international efforts to push towards a ceasefire, warning of the serious humanitarian and security challenges after the increased ground attacks on the Gaza Strip.

He also emphasised the need for unified international action to find an immediate solution at the diplomatic level which included the implementation of a humanitarian truce to save lives of civilians.

There was talk of facilitating humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip without any delay or interruption following the resolution of the UNGA on this matter issued on Friday.

"During the conversation, the two leaders also reiterated their satisfaction on the outstanding level of bilateral relations and strategic partnership between Egypt and India and their determination to continue leading the institutions of the two countries towards further strengthening the cooperation between the two nations,’’ the spokesperson added.

