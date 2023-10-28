Rajasthan: Congress to buy cow dung, give laptops

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The ruling Congress has come out with five new promises for Rajasthan where the polls are due on November 25 for the 200-member Assembly.

At a press conference in Jaipur on Friday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that if his party retains power, it will introduce a Godhan guarantee, designed on the Chhattisgarh government’s model, whereby cow dung from cattle farmers will be bought for Rs 2 a kilo.

The CM promised admission for all students in government English medium schools and the introduction of English medium colleges. The Chief Minister announced that laptops or tablets will be given to students in every college along with admission. “The Congress will also ensure a natural disaster insurance of up to Rs 15 lakh for affected families. The government will also commence granting old-age pensions to state employees in the budget and promises to enact an Old Pension Scheme guarantee law,” said Gehlot.

The Congress has announced a total of seven election guarantees. Two were introduced two days ago during Priyanka Gandhi’s rally in Jhunjhunu district. These include an annual Rs 10,000 honorarium for female heads of households and Rs 500 per LPG cylinder under the Griha Lakshmi Guarantee Scheme. Gehlot said besides these guarantees, his party would soon release its election manifesto. “Five camps are being set up in each constituency to popularise the seven guarantees. We will also go door-to-door and distribute guarantee cards,” he said.

Gehlot directed his criticism at the Central government and the BJP about the ED raids targeting Congress leaders ahead of the elections. Referring to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Gehlot said, “It is unfortunate that a CM has to assert that the ED is conducting more searches than dogs.” Gehlot, however, clarified that “whatever comment he must have made, you can understand he must have done that in great pain.”

“Modi ji does not understand, but his countdown has begun in the country. Prime Minister Modi is so apprehensive about our guarantees in Rajasthan that he has started making similar promises. He is following our guarantee model,” said Gehlot. Amid allegations against the Modi government, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat claimed that if people looked at the record of nine years of ED, the conviction rate has been 94%. Responding to the Gehlot’s charges, the minister said, “The Gehlot government has played with the future of the state’s youth. The CM is trying to influence the impartial investigation.”

Shekhawat said that in the paper leak case, 19 cases have come to light. “But Congress leaders have whitewashed these cases. Despite continuous paper leaks, the Gehlot government has given a clean chit to officers and politicians without conducting any investigation,” the minister said.

