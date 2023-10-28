Slain Swiss woman's body undergoes autopsy after embassy approval

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A board of doctors on Saturday conducted a post-mortem of Switzerland native Nina Berger, who was brutally killed by a man in west Delhi, a senior police official said. The autopsy was conducted after the Swiss Embassy gave its approval.

The 30-year-old Berger was allegedly strangled to death, her hand and legs tied with a metal chain and later her body was dumped alongside a road near a school in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, wrapped inside a black plastic bag.

For the horrific crime, the police arrested a 30-year-old man named Gurpreet, a resident of Jankapuri in west Delhi, who claimed himself as a jilted lover of the Swiss national.

Since it was suspected that the deceased was a foreign national, the cops had been coordinating with the Switzerland Embassy through established channels. "While we are yet to get confirmation on the identity, the embassy had given a "go ahead" for the autopsy," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

Accordingly, a medical board was got constituted and it conducted the autopsy on Saturday. "The report of autopsy regarding the cause of death will be received in the coming days," he said.

During initial interrogation, the accused Gurpreet told the cops that the victim woman had arrived in India some 10 days back on his invitation as he had befriended her a couple of years back through social media. He killed her as she refused to marry him.

However, as the interrogation proceeded further, it came to the fore that he was trying to mislead the cops. "He changed his statements every then and now. Initially, he claimed that the murder was committed by 2 more people, however, within a few hours, he confessed to killing the woman all by himself," sources in the police department said.

According to the records of one of the two hotels where the woman checked in on October 11, she stayed there for five days, but the staff did not know if she was coming from the airport or somewhere else.

The police have also tried to ascertain Berger's travel details. “We want to get the travel details of Nina which will help in our investigations. This will help us to know if she had travelled to India previously as well,” the sources said. However, the probe so far indicates that this was her first visit to the country.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A board of doctors on Saturday conducted a post-mortem of Switzerland native Nina Berger, who was brutally killed by a man in west Delhi, a senior police official said. The autopsy was conducted after the Swiss Embassy gave its approval. The 30-year-old Berger was allegedly strangled to death, her hand and legs tied with a metal chain and later her body was dumped alongside a road near a school in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, wrapped inside a black plastic bag. For the horrific crime, the police arrested a 30-year-old man named Gurpreet, a resident of Jankapuri in west Delhi, who claimed himself as a jilted lover of the Swiss national.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Since it was suspected that the deceased was a foreign national, the cops had been coordinating with the Switzerland Embassy through established channels. "While we are yet to get confirmation on the identity, the embassy had given a "go ahead" for the autopsy," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said. Accordingly, a medical board was got constituted and it conducted the autopsy on Saturday. "The report of autopsy regarding the cause of death will be received in the coming days," he said. During initial interrogation, the accused Gurpreet told the cops that the victim woman had arrived in India some 10 days back on his invitation as he had befriended her a couple of years back through social media. He killed her as she refused to marry him. However, as the interrogation proceeded further, it came to the fore that he was trying to mislead the cops. "He changed his statements every then and now. Initially, he claimed that the murder was committed by 2 more people, however, within a few hours, he confessed to killing the woman all by himself," sources in the police department said. According to the records of one of the two hotels where the woman checked in on October 11, she stayed there for five days, but the staff did not know if she was coming from the airport or somewhere else. The police have also tried to ascertain Berger's travel details. “We want to get the travel details of Nina which will help in our investigations. This will help us to know if she had travelled to India previously as well,” the sources said. However, the probe so far indicates that this was her first visit to the country. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp