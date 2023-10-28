Terror attacks on Israel shocking, deserve condemnation: India on abstaining vote in UNGA

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has abstained in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on a resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict leading to a cessation of hostilities. It also called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution was adopted with 120 nations voting in favour, 14 against and 45 abstaining. Besides India, those who abstained included the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan and Ukraine.

The 193 members of the UNGA met in a resumed Emergency Special Session on Israel Palestine issue on Friday.

The draft resolution (titled Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations) was submitted by Jordan and co-sponsored by more than 40 nations including Russia, South Africa and Bangladesh.

The Resolution in the UNGA did not include any explicit condemnation of the terrorist attacks of October 7.

An amendment was moved to include this aspect, before the vote on the main Resolution. India voted in favour of the amendment and it obtained 88 votes in favour (but not the requisite two thirds majority). In the absence of the all elements of India’s approach not being covered in the final text of the Resolution, India abstained in the vote on its adoption.

India’s vote on the resolution was guided by its consistent position that there can be no equivocation on terror.

The Explanation of Vote (EOV) categorically states that the terror attacks in Israel on 7th October were shocking and deserve condemnation.

"Our thoughts are also with those taken hostages. We call for their immediate and unconditional release,’’ said the EOV while conveying concerns on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“Casualties in the ongoing conflict in Gaza are a telling, serious and continuing concern. Civilians, especially women and children are paying with their lives. This humanitarian crisis needs to be addressed. We welcome the international community’s de-escalation efforts and delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. India too has contributed to this effort,’’ the EOV states.

India also expressed its concern at the deteriorating security situation and astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict. The escalation of hostilities in the region will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. All parties must display the utmost responsibility.

On Palestine, India’s stand remained consistent.

“India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognized borders, side-by-side in peace with Israel. For this, we urge the parties to de-escalate, eschew violence and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations,’’ the EOV said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: India has abstained in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on a resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict leading to a cessation of hostilities. It also called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip. The resolution was adopted with 120 nations voting in favour, 14 against and 45 abstaining. Besides India, those who abstained included the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan and Ukraine. The 193 members of the UNGA met in a resumed Emergency Special Session on Israel Palestine issue on Friday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The draft resolution (titled Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations) was submitted by Jordan and co-sponsored by more than 40 nations including Russia, South Africa and Bangladesh. The Resolution in the UNGA did not include any explicit condemnation of the terrorist attacks of October 7. An amendment was moved to include this aspect, before the vote on the main Resolution. India voted in favour of the amendment and it obtained 88 votes in favour (but not the requisite two thirds majority). In the absence of the all elements of India’s approach not being covered in the final text of the Resolution, India abstained in the vote on its adoption. India’s vote on the resolution was guided by its consistent position that there can be no equivocation on terror. The Explanation of Vote (EOV) categorically states that the terror attacks in Israel on 7th October were shocking and deserve condemnation. "Our thoughts are also with those taken hostages. We call for their immediate and unconditional release,’’ said the EOV while conveying concerns on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “Casualties in the ongoing conflict in Gaza are a telling, serious and continuing concern. Civilians, especially women and children are paying with their lives. This humanitarian crisis needs to be addressed. We welcome the international community’s de-escalation efforts and delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. India too has contributed to this effort,’’ the EOV states. India also expressed its concern at the deteriorating security situation and astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict. The escalation of hostilities in the region will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. All parties must display the utmost responsibility. On Palestine, India’s stand remained consistent. “India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognized borders, side-by-side in peace with Israel. For this, we urge the parties to de-escalate, eschew violence and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations,’’ the EOV said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp