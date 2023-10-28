Home Nation

Uma Bharti fails to find place in BJP’s star cast for MP election campaign

Notably, Uma Bharti, who had been a star campaigner for the party in the 2018 assembly polls and the 2020 by-elections, is missing from the roster.

Published: 28th October 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti

Former Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The BJP has unveiled its star campaigner list for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls on November 17, but it conspicuously omitted  former Chief Minister Uma Bharti, who had previously led the party to a historic victory in the state in 2003.

The released list boasts prominent names such as PM Narendra Modi, BJP’s National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, 15 other Union ministers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and UP Deputy Chief Ministers Brijesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya. It also includes several current and former MP ministers and the State BJP Chief VD Sharma.

Notably, Uma Bharti, who had been a star campaigner for the party in the 2018 assembly polls and the 2020 by-elections, is missing from the roster. Her absence comes just a day after she announced her intention to embark on a pilgrimage to the Himalayas after seeking blessings at temples in her village in MP’s Tikamgarh district.

While Bharti praised the BJP’s accomplishments under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, she also raised concerns about issues like the Ken-Betwa inter-river linking project that has been pending since 2017 and inadequate efforts for cow protection and promotion in the state. She lamented the delayed return of the goddess Saraswati idol at Dhar Bhojshala and unresolved status of the gates of the Someshwar Temple in Raisen, despite assurances from a national BJP leader.

Expressing her desire for the BJP to regain power in Madhya Pradesh, Bharti emphasised her support for PM’s leadership but also called for amendments to include OBC, SC, and ST quotas in the legislation that recently granted 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uma Bharti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp