Woman shot dead in Delhi's Jaitpur over love affair

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old man pumped five bullets into a woman who had an illicit affair with his married elder brother, killing the victim on the spot in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur extension area.

The accused, identified as Rocky, was arrested by the police.

Furnishing details of the horrific crime, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said they received a PCR call at 9.10 pm on Friday in which the caller named Manoj Kumar stated that one person, who had covered his face had fired on his sister.

"Thereafter, another call was received around 10 pm from Apollo Hospital, Sarita Vihar, where victim woman Pooja Yadav was declared as brought dead," the DCP said.

The local police in the meantime reached the spot where they found the caller Manoj who told the cops that he had heard the sound of a gunshot while he was at his home and immediately rushed out to see his sister being grievously injured.

Manoj saw a person trying to escape on a motorcycle and even chased him but the assailant managed to escape, leaving behind his motorcycle.

"The police team found that the Motorcycle did not have any RegistrationNumber Plate. However, based on the Engine it was revealed that it was owned by a person named Narendra," the officer.

Police through the engine number traced the ownership of the bike to one Narender, who revealed he had given it to Rocky on Friday. When police raided Rocky's house in Faridabad, they didn't find him there, however, they tracked his location and nabbed him from the same area.

The Delhi cops then reached the house of Rocky in Faridabad but he too was found absconding. His elder brother Krishan Pradhan was found present and he was asked to join the ongoing investigation.

On further investigation and questioning of Krishan Pradhan, it was revealed that he was in an 'illicit relationship' with the deceased woman Pooja.

The 37-year-old Krishan Pradhan was already married and had four children. It was Pradhan's relationship with Pooja that enraged his younger brother Rocky and became the source of conflict between the family.

The accused Rocky then decided to eliminate Pooja and procured a firearm for the said purpose. "We have arrested Rocky and further investigation is underway," the senior officer added.

Pooja was unmarried. Her father works as a driver in private company and her youger brother is a private firm employee in Noida. Police are probing whether Pradhan's other family members had a role in the killing.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old man pumped five bullets into a woman who had an illicit affair with his married elder brother, killing the victim on the spot in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur extension area. The accused, identified as Rocky, was arrested by the police. Furnishing details of the horrific crime, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said they received a PCR call at 9.10 pm on Friday in which the caller named Manoj Kumar stated that one person, who had covered his face had fired on his sister.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "Thereafter, another call was received around 10 pm from Apollo Hospital, Sarita Vihar, where victim woman Pooja Yadav was declared as brought dead," the DCP said. The local police in the meantime reached the spot where they found the caller Manoj who told the cops that he had heard the sound of a gunshot while he was at his home and immediately rushed out to see his sister being grievously injured. Manoj saw a person trying to escape on a motorcycle and even chased him but the assailant managed to escape, leaving behind his motorcycle. "The police team found that the Motorcycle did not have any RegistrationNumber Plate. However, based on the Engine it was revealed that it was owned by a person named Narendra," the officer. Police through the engine number traced the ownership of the bike to one Narender, who revealed he had given it to Rocky on Friday. When police raided Rocky's house in Faridabad, they didn't find him there, however, they tracked his location and nabbed him from the same area. The Delhi cops then reached the house of Rocky in Faridabad but he too was found absconding. His elder brother Krishan Pradhan was found present and he was asked to join the ongoing investigation. On further investigation and questioning of Krishan Pradhan, it was revealed that he was in an 'illicit relationship' with the deceased woman Pooja. The 37-year-old Krishan Pradhan was already married and had four children. It was Pradhan's relationship with Pooja that enraged his younger brother Rocky and became the source of conflict between the family. The accused Rocky then decided to eliminate Pooja and procured a firearm for the said purpose. "We have arrested Rocky and further investigation is underway," the senior officer added. Pooja was unmarried. Her father works as a driver in private company and her youger brother is a private firm employee in Noida. Police are probing whether Pradhan's other family members had a role in the killing. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp