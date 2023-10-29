Andhra train accident likely due to human error, overshooting of signal: East Coast Railway

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Sunday said a human error could have resulted in the collision of two trains in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district.

At least eight people were killed and 20 others injured in the collision of the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger train with the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger Special this evening, according to officials.

"Likely reason: Human error.Overshooting of the signal by Visakhapatnam- Rayagada passenger train," ECoR CPRO Biswajit Sahoo told reporters here.

While explaining the term overshooting, the CPRO said it occurs when a train, instead of stopping at a red signal, moves on.

Two coaches of the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger train from the rear and the loco of Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger were derailed as a result of the accident, the railway official said, adding that rescue operations are underway.

Accident relief trains and other rescue equipment have been engaged and helpline numbers have been issued, he said. The CPRO said around 100 passengers were in the two ill-fated trains.

