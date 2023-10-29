BSF jawan dies by suicide in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

By PTI

KANKER: A 34-year-old jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly dies by suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday at a BSF camp in Sarangipal village under the Rowghat police station limits, around 200 km from the capital Raipur, an official said.

"Constable Balmiki Sinha of BSF's 162nd battalion shot himself with an INSAS rifle at the barrack in the camp. On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed to the spot and found him lying in the pool of blood," the official said.

The deceased was a native of Riwa village in Mandir Hasaud of Raipur district.

As per preliminary information, his wife had recently died.

He had returned to duty after a two-month leave, he said.

"No suicide note was found at the scene and the investigation is underway," the official added.

The BSF is extensively deployed in Kanker for anti-Naxalite operations.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

