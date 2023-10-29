Home Nation

Seven members of a family killed in Rajasthan road accident

The accident occurred on Saturday night when the family was returning home from a function.

By PTI

JAIPUR:  Seven members of a family were killed while two others were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said on Sunday.

SHO Ved Pal said those killed were identified as Paramjeet Kaur (60), Khushvinder Singh (25), his wife Paramjeet Kaur (22), son Manjot Singh (5), Rampal (36), his wife Reena (35) and daughter Reet (12).

The injured, who have been identified as Akashdeep Singh (14) and Manraj Kaur (2), were referred to a hospital in Bikaner.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

