Three of family die after being run over by Vande Bharat in Meerut

Superintendent of Police (city) Piyush Kumar Singh said the accident took place when the gates of the Kasampur manned level crossing were closed

By PTI

MEERUT: A 40-year-old woman and her two daughters died on Sunday evening when they were run over by the Vande Bharat Express at a manned level crossing in this district while they were crossing it, police said.

Superintendent of Police (city) Piyush Kumar Singh said the accident took place when the gates of the Kasampur manned level crossing were closed. He added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Describing the sequence of events, police said Kankarkhera resident Naresh was pulling a 'rherha' (a type of hand-driven cart), while his wife Mona (40) and their daughters Manisha (14) and Charu (7) were seated at the back side of the 'rehra'.

At the Kasampur manned railway crossing, Naresh moved under the railway gate, and was crossing the railway track, when the semi-high speed train hit the rear of the cart, running over Mona, and her two daughters, who died on the spot.

