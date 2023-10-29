Home Nation

UP college student falls from after bike-borne men pull her out during phone snatching bid

Published: 29th October 2023 05:37 PM

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: A 21-year-old college student suffered serious head injuries after two bike-borne men pulled her out from an auto-rickshaw during a bid to snatch her phone here, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday in Masoori police station area and police arrested one of the accused following a brief encounter on Saturday evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chand Yadav said Kirti Singh, a first-year computer science student, was returning home from college when the incident took place.

Two bike-borne men tried to snatch her phone and pulled her out of the moving vehicle in the bid.

"The girl hit the divider and suffered severe injuries to her head. She is currently admitted to hospital," the DCP said.

Meanwhile, police tracked the bike-borne suspects and arrested the main accused identified as Bobbil alias Balbir after an encounter with the police.

Balbir suffered a gunshot wound to his leg in the encounter.

His accomplice who was riding the motorcycle managed to escape from the spot.

Police have lodged an FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the matter is being investigated.

