Uttar Pradesh road accident claims four lives

Published: 29th October 2023 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2023 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo |AP))

By PTI

BALLIA:  At least four people were killed and eight injured when an auto-rickshaw was hit by another vehicle here early Sunday, police said.

The injured have been admitted to a district hospital.

Both the deceased and the injured were natives of Sadar Chowk in adjoining Mau district.

Superintendent of Police (SP), S Anand said, "The deceased and the injured worked as cooks and were returning after completing their work at a marriage function in a village.:

"The auto-rickshaw was standing near Chilkahar village when another vehicle hit it."Twelve people, who were in the auto, were taken to the district hospital where four of them were declared dead," he added.

