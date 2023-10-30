1,440 artefacts to be repatriated from US soon

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is expecting the biggest haul of its antiquities from abroad as the United States (US) has offered 1,440 artefacts, which are in the possession of its museums or authorities, for repatriation. A team of experts from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has already been dispatched to New York to examine and check their antiquarian value.

Govind Mohan, secretary of the Ministry of Culture said that this could be the biggest ever repatriation of cultural heritage objects that were stolen from different sites across the states and smuggled out of the country over the decades.

“Largescale activities are going on on this front. The US is keen to return 1,440 antiquities, which are with their provincial museums. The ASI team is already in New York. We will check whether they belong to us and are worth taking back, after checking the records. It may take some time. However, we are moving very fast,” Mohan informed.

Since Independence, around 350 heritage objects have been brought back from different countries including France, Germany, Singapore, Australia and Canada. According to the ministry, around 190 were retrieved from the US. The arrival has increased since 2014 as only 13 objects could be fetched since 1947. Most of these articles were smuggled by the notorious art dealer Subhash Kapoor, who is serving a jail term in Tamil Nadu.

Another team to authenticate Indian antiquities is in Singapore currently, Mohan informed. Separate teams of ASI have recently visited museums in London, Glasgow and Birmingham. “British Library has also offered us to take digitised versions of Indian manuscripts. We will soon sign a memorandum of understanding for the same with them,” added the official.

The national library in London has vast collections of more than 10,000 Sanskrit and Pali manuscripts from pre-modern and modern periods. The ministry is also working to ensure the retrieval of about 700 pieces belonging to the Aural Stein Collection of Central Asian antiquities belonging to the ASI, said the secretary. The collection was lent to the Victoria and Albert (L&A) Museum in London about 100 years ago.

The 31-member parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture has recently asked the Archeological Survey of India to establish contact with the London museum and set off the process of repatriating the collection.

Reclaiming pieces of the PAST

350 or more heritage objects brought back to India since Independence from countries including France, Germany, Singapore, Australia and Canada.

190 or more antiques retrieved from the US.

National library in London has collection of more than 10,000 Sanskrit and Pali manuscripts from pre-modern and modern periods.

About 700 pieces belonging to the Aural Stein Collection of Central Asian antiquities was lent to the Victoria and Albert Museum in London about 100 years ago.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: India is expecting the biggest haul of its antiquities from abroad as the United States (US) has offered 1,440 artefacts, which are in the possession of its museums or authorities, for repatriation. A team of experts from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has already been dispatched to New York to examine and check their antiquarian value. Govind Mohan, secretary of the Ministry of Culture said that this could be the biggest ever repatriation of cultural heritage objects that were stolen from different sites across the states and smuggled out of the country over the decades. “Largescale activities are going on on this front. The US is keen to return 1,440 antiquities, which are with their provincial museums. The ASI team is already in New York. We will check whether they belong to us and are worth taking back, after checking the records. It may take some time. However, we are moving very fast,” Mohan informed. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Since Independence, around 350 heritage objects have been brought back from different countries including France, Germany, Singapore, Australia and Canada. According to the ministry, around 190 were retrieved from the US. The arrival has increased since 2014 as only 13 objects could be fetched since 1947. Most of these articles were smuggled by the notorious art dealer Subhash Kapoor, who is serving a jail term in Tamil Nadu. Another team to authenticate Indian antiquities is in Singapore currently, Mohan informed. Separate teams of ASI have recently visited museums in London, Glasgow and Birmingham. “British Library has also offered us to take digitised versions of Indian manuscripts. We will soon sign a memorandum of understanding for the same with them,” added the official. The national library in London has vast collections of more than 10,000 Sanskrit and Pali manuscripts from pre-modern and modern periods. The ministry is also working to ensure the retrieval of about 700 pieces belonging to the Aural Stein Collection of Central Asian antiquities belonging to the ASI, said the secretary. The collection was lent to the Victoria and Albert (L&A) Museum in London about 100 years ago. The 31-member parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture has recently asked the Archeological Survey of India to establish contact with the London museum and set off the process of repatriating the collection. Reclaiming pieces of the PAST 350 or more heritage objects brought back to India since Independence from countries including France, Germany, Singapore, Australia and Canada. 190 or more antiques retrieved from the US. National library in London has collection of more than 10,000 Sanskrit and Pali manuscripts from pre-modern and modern periods. About 700 pieces belonging to the Aural Stein Collection of Central Asian antiquities was lent to the Victoria and Albert Museum in London about 100 years ago. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp