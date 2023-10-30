Ahmedabad Diary: BJP MP’s audio clip goes viral

Home Nation

Published: 30th October 2023

Phone, threat

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
It is clear that the Gujarat BJP’s issues are not going away anytime soon. A viral audio tape of a BJP Member of Parliament Narayan Kachhadiya is causing significant debate in Gujarat. According to the audio clip, as soon as the process of issuing a notice to his son-in-law’s firm for poor work in the municipality in Savarkundla of Amerli district began, BJP MP Kachhadiya allegedly threatened Nakarani, the vice president of the municipality, saying that “the construction company is my son-in-law’s firm. If anything happens to him, I will not tolerate it.” 

BJP corporators given task to manage parking
All the 160 BJP municipality corporators elected from the 48 wards of Ahmedabad city were tasked with mobilizing the crowd for the event organized by the BJP on Friday at Riverfront in Ahmedabad. There was a huge uproar among the corporators of the ruling party, as they were assigned the task of gathering people from the ward in large numbers and bringing them to the Sabarmati riverfront and were also assigned to manage parking the vehicles of dignitaries who come to the program. Some of them who were reluctant to take part in the program were comfortable.

Man creates fake government office
One has been privy to a fake government official, a fake passport, and a fake currency, but recently, a fake government office of ‘Irrigation Project Division’ has been invented and discovered in Gujarat. A scammer in the Chhota Udepur district of the state is accused of setting up a fake government office in the tribal-dominated Bodeli taluka, posing as a government official, forging official documents, stamps, and signatures, and obtaining government funds totaling more than `4 crore since 2021. Abu-Bakr Saiyyad, a government contractor, and conman Sandeep Rajput were apprehended and given a 12-day police remand.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@ newindianexpress.com

