Shah says Congress turned MP into BIMARU state

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Amid rising anti-incumbency in the state and a growing rebellion in the ruling party’s ranks reportedly on 30-plus seats, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the people of Madhya Pradesh to vote in November 17 assembly polls keeping the future of the state and country in mind.

Addressing an election rally in Ujjain on Sunday evening, the second day of his three-day tour of the state, Shah said, “People should keep in mind that they aren’t just voting for electing an MLA, making an MLA a minister or making a CM. Always remember, your vote will shape the future of Madhya Pradesh as well as the entire country.”

“If you elect a government led by Kamal Nath, the schemes made by Modi ji will not be implemented on the ground in MP. Always remember what happened during Nath’s previous CM stint in MP, his government didn’t send to the Modi government at the centre, the list of farmers for the Kisan Samman Nidhi benefits,” Shah said. “But once the BJP regime-led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned to power in the state in 2020, the list sent by the MP government resulted in ushering Rs 12,000 annually to each of the 93 lakh farmers,” Shah said.

Seeking to compare development in the 1993-2003 Congress regime with the 18 year-long BJP regime in the state, Shah said, “The Congress had turned MP into a Bantadhar and BIMARU (ruined and ill) state, but the state emerged among the leading states in the country under the 18 years long BJP regime.”

“I dare Kamal Nath to have a debate on what the Sonia-Manmohan regime did for MP in 10 years,” he said.

BJP names two more in party’s final list

A day ahead of the last date of filing nominations for the November 17 MP polls, the ruling BJP named candidates for the remaining two seats on Sunday. The 2018 assembly poll loser Mukesh Tandon (considered a CM loyalist) is renominated from Vidisha seat. The 2013 poll winner Pannalal Shakya will contest from Guna-SC seat. Shakya’s nomination has upset Jyotiraditya Scindia-aide Neeraj Nigam who is set to contest as an independent. BJP has also denied the ticket to sitting MLA Gopilal Jatav.

