Cop playing cricket shot at by militants in Srinagar

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A police official, who was playing cricket with the local boys, was shot at and critically injured by militants at Eidgah ground (in pic) in downtown Srinagar on Sunday. A police official said Inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani was shot at and injured by militants at Eidgah ground in downtown Srinagar on Sunday. “He was playing cricket with local boys when militants fired upon him from point blank range from a pistol,” he said.

The police officer received multiple bullet injuries in the militant attack. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where doctors are attending to him. The doctors have termed his condition as “life threatening”. Immediately after the militant attack, police and paramilitary personnel and officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The security men and officials were looking for clues about the militants involved in the attack.

The security men also launched a search operation in the area to track down the militants responsible for the attack. The militant outfit, The Resistance Front, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack took place three days after troops foiled the biggest infiltration bid by militants in Machil sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district by killing five heavily armed Lashkar-e-Toiba militants.

The attack also comes two days after Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire and targeted the BSF outposts and civilian areas along the International Border (IB) in Arnia and R S Pura sectors in Jammu by heavy gunfire and mortar shells. In the mortar shelling, a BSF jawan and a civilian were injured while many houses suffered damages

