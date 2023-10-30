Door opens, lift doesn't arrive, man falls 4 floors to death in Jharkhand

By ANI

RANCHI: A man was found dead in Ranchi after he stepped into thin air through the door of an elevator duct and fell four levels into the basement as the platform hadn't arrived.

According to Superintendent of Police, Ranchi, "The deceased, identified as Shailesh Kumar died after he fell in the shaft of the lift."

Giving information about the incident, the SP said, "The deceased on Friday pushed the lift button on the fourth floor to reach the ground floor. After which, the lift door immediately slid open. Unaware of the fact that the platform of the lift hadn't arrived, Shailesh entered the elevator duct and fell four floors down to ground in the shaft."

The security guard at the building, Praveen Kumar, said that there were massive noises. Everyone rushed to rescue him, but Shailesh succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot.

The official further said that the lift has been sealed since then. A formal complaint has been lodged at the local police station.

"We are investigating the matter, further details into the matter are awaited," said the official.

