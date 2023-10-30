Home Nation

Door opens, lift doesn't arrive, man falls 4 floors to death in Jharkhand

The security guard at the building, Praveen Kumar, said that there were massive noises. Everyone rushed to rescue him, but Shailesh succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot.The security guard at

Published: 30th October 2023 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2023 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident, train accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By ANI

RANCHI: A man was found dead in Ranchi after he stepped into thin air through the door of an elevator duct and fell four levels into the basement as the platform hadn't arrived.

According to Superintendent of Police, Ranchi, "The deceased, identified as Shailesh Kumar died after he fell in the shaft of the lift."

Giving information about the incident, the SP said, "The deceased on Friday pushed the lift button on the fourth floor to reach the ground floor. After which, the lift door immediately slid open. Unaware of the fact that the platform of the lift hadn't arrived, Shailesh entered the elevator duct and fell four floors down to ground in the shaft."

The security guard at the building, Praveen Kumar, said that there were massive noises. Everyone rushed to rescue him, but Shailesh succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot.

The official further said that the lift has been sealed since then. A formal complaint has been lodged at the local police station.

"We are investigating the matter, further details into the matter are awaited," said the official. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand news Elevator death case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp